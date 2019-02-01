BOM: Coast farmers could miss out on wet season

LOOKING AHEAD: Bay Turf owner Peter Newton is hoping for a wetter February.

IRRIGATION pumps are working around the clock to keep 200 acres of premium grass at Booral business Bay Turf alive.

For owner Peter Newton, protecting his livelihood in one of the region's driest Januaries on record comes with a significant price tag.

He expects a minimum profit out of the current crop.

Walking around his land yesterday he told the Chronicle "It's as dry as it's ever been,” and hoped the clouds gathering above would finally signal the start of a delayed wet season.

Last month was the driest recorded January in Hervey Bay since the Bureau of Meteorology began recording rainfall in 1999.

About 3mm fell in the 31 days.

Maryborough received about 6.8mm of rain last month making it the driest January since 1882.

Mr Newton is relying on recycled water to combat the relentless heat .

Typically, he uses about 150 megalitres of water annually for irrigation but expects the number to be 200-250 this year.

"We don't stop the pumps, they're just going round and round - that's just what you do when it's dry,” Mr Newton said.

"Customers are only doing turf at the moment if they absolutely have to.

"Typically we just rely on the rain from about April to July.”

Tinana dairy farmer Dion Burton said milk production was currently significantly down as a result of the heat.

The owner of Burtons Fraser Coast Milk said the situation would become critical if rain didn't arrive soon.

"The cattle have sufficient amount of grass at the moment though it's very low in protein cause it's dry matter so their production has dropped quite a lot,” he said.

"Milk production is probably down about 40 per cent this month.”

"The hot days cause heat stress to the cattle.”

Just like Mr Newton, his electricity and water bills have skyrocketed due to being forced to rely on irrigation.

The weather forecast shows a possibility of showers everyday for the next week.

While north Queensland continued to cop a drenching last night, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Vinod Anand said a February deluge was unlikely here.

In fact, he warned the Coast could be in for another three months of dry meaning it would miss the traditional wet season.

"For the next three consecutive months, there's a fairly slim chance of getting any decent rainfall,” Mr Anand said.

"February to April is expected to have drier than average conditions.”