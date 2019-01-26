BOM forecaster: 'Perfect weather for outdoor activities'

Australia Day weather - Ron and Carole Howlett from Maryborough on their annual holiday to Scarness Caravan Park.

Australia Day weather - Ron and Carole Howlett from Maryborough on their annual holiday to Scarness Caravan Park. Alistair Brightman

WHILE you may have heard complaints being thrown about recently that the weather is too hot, it certainly wasn't coming from Carole Howlett.

The Chronicle caught up with her and husband Ron amid their six-week stay at Scarness Caravan Park.

"For me, the hotter, the better,” Mrs Howlett said.

"Some nights I have been sitting outside with a jacket on.”

Lucky for Mrs Howlett, this Australia Day weekend looks like it will be on the sunny side.

Grey clouds began to roll in yesterday accompanied with some drizzle but Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said it didn't look like rain would be washing out any of the fun.

"It seems like pretty perfect weather for outdoor activities, just remember to be sun smart,” Mr Crock said.

"There is a slight chance of a shower each day (today and tomorrow).

"We are seeing a pretty consistent weather patten at the moment, and it's looking like it will continue.”

The mercury is predicted to reach 29 degrees in Hervey Bay today while Maryborough is expected to reach 32 degrees.

Mr and Mrs Howlett have come to the caravan park annually for the past 43 years, using the opportunity to indulge in activities including crabbing, swimming and reading.

They describe their favourite caravan park location as "heaven on Earth.”

In more recent years, their children and grandchildren have also joined in on the fun.

Their caravan was accessorised with an Australian flag ahead of the national holiday.

Today, the pair will head back home to Maryborough.

But they will be back, having already booked their site at the caravan park for next year.