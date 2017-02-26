BOM forecaster says: It's dry with a chance of rain

WHETHER the Fraser Coast will officially have its driest February on record will depend on if the region gets any rain this week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said our highest chance of getting any relief is at the start of the week.

"There is a possibility of shower activity and storms," he said.

"It won't be quite widespread, but is looking to be scattered in patches across both Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

"Aside from Monday and Tuesday, there is a chance it'll happen later in the week on Friday and Saturday."

Temperature-wise, Hervey Bay is predicted to stay in the high-20s for the week.

In Maryborough, it will also be in the high-20s with some days to reach 30 degrees.