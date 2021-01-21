Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
As Tropical Cyclone Kimi loomed on Monday, the Townsville Local Disaster Management Group said they didn’t receive a vital call from the BOM. Photo: BOM
As Tropical Cyclone Kimi loomed on Monday, the Townsville Local Disaster Management Group said they didn’t receive a vital call from the BOM. Photo: BOM
News

BOM hits back over claims of letting down community

Leighton Smith
by
21st Jan 2021 7:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Bureau of Meteorology has disputed accusations that Brisbane-based BOM meteorologists couldn't be contacted by the Townsville Local Disaster Management Group on Monday and failed to answer their phones over the Christmas break.

A BOM spokesperson acknowledged that communities wanted local information but severe weather such as tropical cyclones were best tracked by specialist teams of meteorologists and hydrologists located at their capital city offices.

"The Bureau welcomes the opportunity to work with the Mayor of the City of Townsville to understand how it can further support the Townsville Local Disaster Management Group and the Council to support improved decision making," the spokesperson said.

"The Bureau's records show no unfulfilled requests for information from Townsville stakeholders or media."

Throughout TC Kimi, the Bureau briefed TCC including through the Townsville District Disaster Management Group.

Staff are made available to brief LDMG's and specialists are embedded in State Emergency Management Control Centres.

Originally published as BOM hits back over claims of letting down community

More Stories

bureau of meteorology cairns cyclone kimi townsville weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Drink and drug drivers busted on Fraser Coast

        Premium Content NAMED: Drink and drug drivers busted on Fraser Coast

        News Numerous people faced court this week over the offences including one woman who was caught twice in two months

        New technology to show impact of COVID-19 on Coast

        Premium Content New technology to show impact of COVID-19 on Coast

        News New online economic modelling technology will show how COVID-19 has impacted on the...

        Child forced to call triple-0 on abusive Maryborough mum

        Premium Content Child forced to call triple-0 on abusive Maryborough mum

        News She once threw a remote control at her husband’s head and screamed at him from 5pm...

        How Fraser Coast residents spent money online in December

        Premium Content How Fraser Coast residents spent money online in December

        Smarter Shopping Online food and alcohol purchases proved the fastest growing for the Fraser Coast...