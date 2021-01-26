Menu
The Bureau of Meteorology says there’s a 50 per cent chance a tropic low in the Gulf of Carpentaria will develop into a Category 1 cyclone.
Weather

BOM issues cyclone watch for Gulf of Carpentaria

by Danielle O'Neal
26th Jan 2021 9:48 AM
The Bureau of Meteorology has declared a Tropical Cyclone Watch in Far North Queensland for a developing tropical low in the Gulf of Carpentaria. 

Three cyclones have developed around Australia this wet season and the current low would be named Cyclone Lucas if it does develop.

 

The forecast track map for a tropical low in the Gulf of Carpentaria issued at 5am. Source: Bureau of Meteorology
Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said there was more than a 50 per cent chance the tropical low would develop into a Category 1 cyclone by Thursday. 

"At this stage it's likely to develop into a Category 1 cyclone either late tomorrow night or on Thursday morning," Ms Hoff said. 

The tropical low is located about 145km northeast of Mornington Island and the cyclone watch zone extends between Aurukun and Karumba and also Mornington Island. 

Wind gusts up to 85km/h hour have been detected near the centre of the tropical low. 

 

The Bureau of Meteorology is monitoring a system in the Gulf of Carpentaria with the potential to form into a tropical cyclone by Thursday.
"Within that region we are forecasting heavy rainfall for the next several days, we're going to see quite a bit of rainfall each day particularly, given this system is quite slow moving," Ms Hoff said. 

"Given the system is quite slow moving, we're not expecting it to move too much from where it currently is as it intensifies over at least the next 24 hours."

 

 

 

The Bureau has also warned of storm tides for several days between Thursday Island and Gilbert River mouth, with tides rising above normal high tide levels and minor flooding possible.

"People living in areas likely to be affected by this flooding should take measures to protect their property as much as possible and be prepared to help their neighbours," BOM said. 

Gale winds with gusts up to 110km/h are possible for coastal and island communities about the cyclone watch zone.

 

FOR EMERGENCY SERVICE UPDATES

For cyclone preparedness and safety advice, visit Queensland's Disaster Management Services website (www.disaster.qld.gov.au).

For emergency assistance call the Queensland State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500 (for assistance with storm damage, rising flood water, fallen trees on buildings or roof damage).

