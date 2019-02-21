Fraser Coast region keeps eye on approaching Oma

AS TROPICAL Cyclone Oma heads towards the southeast Queensland coast, the Fraser Coast region is one of many nearby coastal communities that could feel the brunt of its forces if the severe weather system makes landfall over the weekend.

With one scenario predicting the eye of the storm to cross the coast anywhere between Bundaberg and Brisbane tomorrow, authorities are urging Fraser Coast residents to prepare for severe weather conditions with the potential to drop 300mm in the region in 24 hours leading into the weekend.

The latest track map for Cyclone Omh issued by the Bureau of Meteorology at 5am shows the tropical storm bearing down on the Sunshine Coast before hooking in and back north. However considerable uncertainty remained with the vast grey area showing Omah could make landfall here.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued an initial flood watch warning late yesterday for coastal catchments between Gladstone and the NSW border, and adjacent inland areas that includes the Mary River.

It was expected to close within 400km of the Sunshine Coast on Sunday before hooking in and then tracking north along the coast.

Considerable uncertainty remained about where it may make landfall.

Fraser Coast SES said they are ready for the storm and have partnered with the Fraser Coast Regional Council to provide sandbag filling points across the region.

Burrum Heads SES Depot -Thur and Fri 14:00 to 17:00

Maryborough SES Depot -Thur and Fri 08:00 to 12:00

Tiaro SES Depot-Thur -10:00 to 12:00

Glenwood Community Centre Sat-10:00 to 12:00

Hervey Bay aquatic centre -Thur and Fri 10:00 to 12:00

Howard Council depot Sat 10: to 12:00

All people will be required to bring their own shovel and need to fill the bags themselves.

Fliing bags outside these hours or if you need special assistance contact SES on 132500.