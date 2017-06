THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a strong wind warning off the coast of Fraser Island on Saturday.

Winds are expected to pick up to 30 knots on the eastern side of Fraser Island.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting evening swells of up to 2.5 metres offshore.

Winds are expected to drop to 15-20 knots on Sunday.

BOM weather forecaster Janine Yuasa said Hervey Bay could expect winds to reach 15-20 knots today.

Keep up to date with the latest weather warnings on the BOM website.