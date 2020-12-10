Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
‘Bill’s Place’ post about possible cyclone off Fraser Island. Picture: ‘Bill’s Place’
‘Bill’s Place’ post about possible cyclone off Fraser Island. Picture: ‘Bill’s Place’
News

BOM says cyclone unlikely, but Gympie could be in for 100mm

Kristen Camp
10th Dec 2020 11:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Bureau of Meteorology has played down a Gympie weather blogger’s post indicating one weather model predicts a cyclone could develop off Fraser Island as early as this Sunday.

The BoM meteorologist did say however that the Gympie region could be in for rainfall of up to 100mm.

The possible cyclone was nothing to be concerned about, meteorologist Livio Regano said.

The Gympie page called ‘Bill’s Place’ posted a model earlier today from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) about a Category 1 cyclone crossing Fraser Island on Sunday.

Mr Regano said there was a good chance of a cyclone developing next week, but out in the Central Pacific Ocean.

“Even if it does develop, it won’t be anywhere near here so certainly not in the short term, there‘s nothing to be concerned about,” he said.

Category 1 Cyclone model with description posted on ‘Bill’s Place’ which has been dismissed by BoM who say Gympie will still receive heavy rainfall. Picture: ‘Bill’s Place’
Category 1 Cyclone model with description posted on ‘Bill’s Place’ which has been dismissed by BoM who say Gympie will still receive heavy rainfall. Picture: ‘Bill’s Place’

Mr Regano did say there would be a significant rain event coming up this weekend for south east Queensland, especially on Sunday going into Monday.

“It’s going to get quite windy and we’re expecting some heavy falls but they’ll be mostly around the coast,” he said.

“Could get 100mm flash falls on the coast so it’s a big rainfall event – nothing to do with the cyclone of course.

“So Gympie could get something out of that, so could Fraser Island.”

Mr Regano said the upcoming rain was not because of the cyclone, but rather due to an upper low moving overhead and reducing the trough off the coast.

“There is no mention of a cycle, there is no category and there is no mention of it crossing Fraser island,” he said.

“If something like that should ever evolve, I’m sure we will be on top of it.”

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Contract bungle’ costs five days of Fraser firefighting

        Premium Content ‘Contract bungle’ costs five days of Fraser firefighting

        News The lease for Queensland’s waterbombing aeroplane ran out while the Fraser Island bushfire was raging, but even if it was ready to fly, its crew wasn’t.

        Grinch who stole Christmas: Disney display taken from yard

        Premium Content Grinch who stole Christmas: Disney display taken from yard

        News “If someone did take them, then hopefully it’s giving them some sort of joy.”

        ON THE INSIDE: Five crazy stories from Wide Bay prison

        Premium Content ON THE INSIDE: Five crazy stories from Wide Bay prison

        News From dangerous dinner disputes to dodgy drug smuggling attempts

        Restrictions ease again: Dancing is back

        Premium Content Restrictions ease again: Dancing is back

        News Qld coronavirus: Dancing is back as restrictions ease even further