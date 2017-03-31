BOM says it's over: 'The rain's come and gone'

Photos of the Fraser Coast storm.

RAIN drenched the Fraser Coast for hours yesterday, tearing down powerlines and creating flash-flooding.

But it really is all over, according to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael David.

He said that there was little chance of any showers happening today.

"The rain's come and gone," Mr David said.

"There are still some lingering winds from Debbie.

"But we are seeing the winds decreasing."

With the major rain event over, Mr David said the region's weather won't be going back to exactly what it was before.

"There will be much nicer conditions than we've experienced," he said.

"It'll be cooler on average, and drier than what the region's had of late.

"So overall, it will feel different."

Southerly winds are predicted to start increasing tomorrow and by Sunday, they could reach speeds of 15-25 knots.

"Rain could start returning when the wind picks up," Mr David said.

"But it will be very hit-and-miss."

This is a complete contrast to yesterday's events.

A Wide Bay resident got a fright when a giant mango tree was uprooted before her eyes, capturing it on video.

Michelle Golchert was left screaming while capturing the tree fall to the ground.

Luckily the tree didn't smash into Michelle or her house.

Businesses closed early yesterday for safety reasons, with areas left looking like ghost towns.

Aquavue Cafe was one of the many Fraser Coast businesses to close, making the decision after waves became higher than 4m.

Cobbers Cafe was another business that closed, after experiencing a decreased level of foot traffic on the Esplanade.