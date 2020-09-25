Menu
A bomb scare forced the evacuation of a Toowoomba CBD building.
News

Bomb scare forced evacuation of CBD office

Michael Nolan
25th Sep 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:22 PM
POLICE are investigating a suspected hoax bomb threat that forced the evacuation of the Easternwell building in Russell St.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a person called the business about 11.30am.

Whether the bomb scare was intentional or a miscommunication remains unknown.

"Investigations are continuing," he said.

Staff vacated the building for about half an hour while police and specialist firefighters searched it for the alleged explosive.

bomb scare easternwell toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

