Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Bomb squad investigate suspicious device

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Sep 2019 5:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a suspicious device found on a Mermaid Waters street this afternoon.

The object was reported around 1pm, with police confirming it was "in the vicinity" of Bermuda St.

An EORT (Explosive Ordnance Response Team) unit attended the scene.

Early investigations suggest the item is a pipe with shotgun shells inside.

Traffic around Bermuda St following the discovery of the device. Picture: Google Maps.
Traffic around Bermuda St following the discovery of the device. Picture: Google Maps.

Police closed a section of Bermuda St and advised motorists to avoid travelling in the area, causing major traffic delays.

The road has since reopened and traffic has returned to normal.

More Stories

bomb squad editors picks road closures safety

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Maryborough fire warning issued

    BREAKING: Maryborough fire warning issued

    News A warning has been issued for Owanyilla residents as a south-travelling bushfire approaches

    MAGPIE MAP: Coast's swooping danger zones

    premium_icon MAGPIE MAP: Coast's swooping danger zones

    News Suburbs where you should keep your eyes to the skies

    $100,000 WIN: Maryborough local wins big on bingo

    premium_icon $100,000 WIN: Maryborough local wins big on bingo

    Community 'I was hazy': Mega bucks delivered to bingo winner

    LUCKY ESCAPE: Man walks away from Coast towing rollover

    premium_icon LUCKY ESCAPE: Man walks away from Coast towing rollover

    News The car, which was towing a trailer, rolled three times