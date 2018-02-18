Bombers and Waves win big

HERVEY Bay Bombers and The Waves both went within one goal of reaching triple figures in their huge wins.

Jade King kicked four goals as the Bombers put 94 points on Brothers Bulldogs, while Kelly Blair kicked four as The Waves scored 99 against Maryborough.

The Bombers, who host a double header this week, are the only team yet to concede a point in their first two weeks of the AFL Wide Bay Womens competition.

RESULTS

BAY POWER 4.4-28 (M. Eldridge 2, L. Powell, A. Buck goals) def GYMPIE CATS 2.1-13 (C. Cummings, T. Thoroughgood goals) at Port City Park, Maryborough.

HERVEY BAY BOMBERS 14.10-94 (J. King 4, S. O''Toole 3, J. Otoole 3, C. Burke 2, K. Munson, K. Baldwin goals) def BROTHERS BULLDOGS 0.0-0 at Brothers AFL Complex, Bundaberg.

THE WAVES 15.9-99 (K. Blair 4, O. Schneider 2, S. Enever, K. Osborn, B. Williams-Holthouse, E. Vicenzotti, S. Carter, A. Allen, E. Howell, S. Zielke, B. Stone goals) def MARYBOROUGH BEARS 1.0-6 (K. Larsen goal) at Port City Park, Maryborough