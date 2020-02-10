Bombers blow away soggy Bulldogs

AFLW: It was a nine goal masterclass effort by Hervey Bay Bombers full forward Hayley Torresan to sink Brothers Bulldogs at a wet and soggy Norm McLean Oval on Saturday.

The heaven’s opened with downpours during the week and turned the Bombers home ground into ankle deep mud and slosh in places but Torresan played out one of the best games of her career.

“Probably my best game for the season and I just backed myself in the game,” Torresan said.

“It was a good game but a tough game to play. I just watched the ball and managed to kick well.”

The Bombers showed why they deserved to be on top of the AFLWB Takalvans Competition with a 84 (12-12) victory over Bulldogs 1 (0-1).

From the first quarter, the Bombers took off scoring the first goal for the game and did not look back.

The Bulldogs tried to get back into the game in the first quarter, testing the Bombers defence several times but could not finish with that goal.

By halftime the Bombers attacking raids had left a trail damage to the Bulldogs with the score 38 (6-2) to 1 (0-1).

Bombers captain Brooke Lewis led from the front with a turn of speed and pace playing in various positions on the field.

“I don’t think the team have ever played better especially in the wet and our best game for the season. There was lots of talk and encouragement with all of the players,” Lewis said. “We wanted to start off strong and keep building our game and scoring points.”

Bombers coach Phil Eisel was impressed with the effort the team put in with the difficult playing conditions but didn’t them to get to complacent half way through the season.

“The players trained in these conditions on Tuesday and Thursday and spoke about how to play in it,” Eisel said.

“We keep getting good numbers at training and put in the fitness and work hard at it.”

The Bombers can put their feet up and have a rest this weekend with a bye.