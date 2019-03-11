Bombers count out Bay Power to remain undefeated in AFLW

AFLW: Bombers v Bay Power. The game is stopped for a headcount.

AFLW: Bombers v Bay Power. The game is stopped for a headcount. Alistair Brightman

AFLW: Saturday's match between Hervey Bay Bombers and the Hervey Bay Power was stopped close on three-quarter time.

A complaint from Bombers that Power had an extra player on the field caused the umpire to halt play and bring both teams together.

Lined up against each other, a head count was done and it was found that Power had an extra player.

Bay Power coach Jadon Fredericks blames himself the mishap.

"There was a little confusion from our players as they were interchanging,” Fredericks said.

"I usually have one person watching the interchanges but he was away working,” he said.

Order was restored as the third quarter siren rang.

In an entraining match Bombers were successful running out winners against their Hervey Bay rivals 7.6-50 to 2.3- 15.

Power were able to kick two goals and three behinds for a season high for teams playing against the Bombers.

"Although we didn't win I was extremely proud of how hard we fought and the effort the girls put in.” Fredericks said.

AFL Wide Bay advise that the score of the match is under review due to the extra player being on the field.

In other AFLW Wide Bay matches, Across the Waves went on a goal scoring blitz, trouncing Brothers Bulldogs 17.13-115 to 0.0-0.

While the last placed Maryborough Bears gave their all against the Gympie Cats losing in a tight contest 4.10-34 to 3.8-26.

Round Seven next Saturday has the Bombers travelling to Bundaberg to play Brothers Bulldogs.

Bay Power will feature in another Fraser Coast derby when they come against the Maryborough Bears at Port City Park.