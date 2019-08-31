Bombers - Experience will count in Wide Bay AFL final

AFL: The Hervey Bay Bombers have the opportunity to avenge last year's grand final loss when they run out onto Keith Dunne Oval this afternoon.

With last year's loss in the backs of their minds, the Hervey Bay team will be out to ensure it is not repeated.

The Bombers had a difficult start to the season, unable to field the same team due to injuries and player unavailability.

It did not deter coach Darren Hunter or the team though, as they battled their way through the challenges they faced.

The only team to have beaten the Power in season 2019 sets up a mouth watering contest to decide the flag.

Hunter knows his team has the finals experience to meet whatever Bay Power throws their way.

"The players are keen to show what we are made of, it will be a good spectacle to watch,” he said.

The team is blessed with goal-scoring ability, with three players in the top five goal-scorers for the 2019 season.

Travis Mills leads with 48 goals, with support from James Hickey on 30 and Christopher Cairnduff kicking 28.

Hunter believes it is his forward line's efficiency that has lead his players to their positions as top goal-scorers.

The Bombers back line is another area that Hunter knows can determine the outcome of the final.

"Our back line is very strong,” he said.

Scoring at an average just under 160 points a match, the Red-and-Blacks know they can match it with Bay Power.

"We have played each other five times, with them winning three and us two, so it will be a tight finish,” Hunter said.

The future appears bright for the Bombers club, with representation in all five Wide Bay AFL finals to be played today.