Bombers fly high over the Eagles

2020 AFLWB Takalvans Womens - Hervey Bay Bombers (Black) v Across the Waves (Blue) - Lauren Anderson puts everything behind her kick. Photo: Cody Fox

2020 AFLWB Takalvans Womens - Hervey Bay Bombers (Black) v Across the Waves (Blue) - Lauren Anderson puts everything behind her kick. Photo: Cody Fox

AFL: Under cloudy and humid conditions the 2020 Wide Bay Women’s AFL competition kicked off on Saturday.

A grand final rematch between the Hervey Bay Bombers and the Across the Waves Eagles at Norm McLean Oval Hervey Bay was the feature match of the round.

The Hervey Bay Bombers ran out victors 8.8-56 to 1.1-7 and kept their two year unbeaten record in tact.

Midway through the last quarter a nasty clash between a Bombers and ATW player contesting the ball resulted in the match being called early.

ATW player Beth Gapes did not regain her feet after the clash and was treated on-field by first aid staff until the ambulance arrived.

She was heavily concussed and there was concern that she may have broken her jaw.

Gapes was cleared of any break to her jaw later in hospital.

New Hervey Bay Bombers coach Phil Eisel was pleased with the effort of his team.

“It was a great way to start the season, we were a bit slow out of the blocks but the girls got their legs in the second quarter,” he said.

Eisel was reluctant to single out any players and believed it was a team effort that secured the win.

He is not getting carried away with the win knowing it is only round one of the season.

Coach Eisel did not even know who his team was playing in round two and is coaching by the well worn cliche.

“We are only going to focus on one week at a time and if we get that right, things will look after themselves,”

An air of uncertainty hung over how both teams would fair due to large turnover of players from both teams.

The first quarter was a scrappy affair with both teams adjusting to new teammates and the humid conditions.

Bombers went to the first break with a 0.3-3 to 0.0-0 lead.

It was the second and third quarter that showed that the Bombers are still the team to beat in 2020.

A three goal second quarter extended their lead to 17 points.

Hervey Bay’s Kirsten Fuller kicked the first major for the season early in the second quarter and it was quickly answered by Across the Waves.

Unfortunately that would be the only goal of the match for the Bundaberg team.

The third quarter proved to be much of the same with the Bombers scoring a further 24 points while keeping ATW scoreless in the quarter.

Another goal by the Hervey Bay team early in the fourth quarter completed the scoring in the match.

Bombers captain Brooke Lewis was proud of her team’s effort.

“I was so pleased with the effort, we have a lot of young girls in the team and we lost 12 players from last season.” she said.

ATW coach Jason Bethune was proud of the effort of his team.

“Obviously didn’t get the result we wanted by really happy with some of the things I saw from my players,” he said.

Bethune believes his team will take a lot out of the first match.

“We pride ourselves on improving and they are a positive bunch,” he said.

Hayley Torresan was the only multiple goal scorer kicking four for the match.

In the other first round match, Gympie proved too strong for Bay Power winning 4.2-26 to 1.5-11.

Bay Power coach Michael Gay was not too disappointed with the result.

“We had the same amount of scoring shots but just failed to convert,” he said.

As per the other teams in the competition Bay Power had a lot of first match players take the field.

“I was pleased with everyone including our first gamers.

We have the basics we just need to keep building,” he said.

Round two fixtures has the two Hervey Bay sides travelling with Bay Power to play Brothers Bulldogs in Bundaberg while the Hervey Bay Bombers travel to Gympie to take on the Cats.