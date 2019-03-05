Bombers flying high in Wide Bay AFLW competition

AFLW: At the completion of a full round of the AFL Wide Bay women's competition the Hervey Bay Bombers are undefeated.

The Bombers are yet to be troubled with only 15 points having been scored against them over the five matches.

Bombers coach Shaun King credits his back line's ability to read the play as the reason they have allowed so few points.

"Our backs can read the play really well and swoop on any play developing down their end of the field,” King said.

The weekend game against the Gympie Cats tested the team with only 13 players available.

Bombers winning the game 4.14 - 38 to the Cats 1.1-7.

"All of the players did a great job working for each other but special credit goes to the players who don't always get the accolades.

They starred for us today,” King said.

In other results from round five of the AFLW Wide Bay competition.

Across the Waves were too strong for Bay Power winning 11.3-69 to 1.0-6.

Brothers Bulldogs v Maryborough Bears as a one sided affair as the Bundaberg team held the Bears scoreless 9.6-60 to nil.

With three rounds remaining in the AFLW Wide Bay competition the Bombers have a tough run in, playing Bay Power next week and Across the Waves in the last round.

King was ready for the weekend's match. "Power always test us whenever we play and I know it will be a tough battle again.”

Bay Power after a hard loss to Across the Waves are pleased to be returning home to Hervey Bay to test themselves against Bombers.

"It is going to be tough on the weekend but it will be a good benchmark as to our improvement from the first time we played,” Fredericks said.

Round six matches for our Fraser Coast teams on Saturday have the Hervey Bay teams meeting at 5.00pm at NE McLean Oval.

While the Maryborough Bears host the Gympie Cats at Port City Park with a 4.00pm kick off.