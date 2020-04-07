Bombers grounded but ready to fly when clearance is given

AFL: For first time senior coach Darren Baldwin the sport shutdown has put his coaching debut on hold.

Baldwin accepts the situation is something out of the norm and out of his and the club's control.

"I am frustrated for the players who put the hard work in during the pre-season," he said.

He accepts that it is only sport and the main focus for his players is their health and well-being.

"The main focus for our players is to stay healthy and look after their families during this time," he said.

The club is staying in contact with the players via social media, sending messages and posting running programs for the players to follow.

"Keeping up with their fitness is the responsibility of the player," Baldwin said.

He understands that a time frame for a return to play is unknown but knows players will be ready for a game once a date is announced.

"We just need to stay connected, keep following the rules and stay healthy."