Bombers hunt the first AFL Wide Bay Women's flag

DECIDER: Amy Clapp said her Hervey Bay Bombers were excited to play in the first AFL Wide Bay Women's grand final.

DECIDER: Amy Clapp said her Hervey Bay Bombers were excited to play in the first AFL Wide Bay Women's grand final. Alistair Brightman

AUSSIE RULES: Hervey Bay Bombers will start the AFL Wide Bay Women's grand final as the favourite but captain Amy Clapp said her players hadn't even thought about the premiership.

"We haven't spoken about winning at all, we're just taking it as another game and whoever is the better team will win on the day,” she said.

The unbeaten Bombers host The Waves in tonight's grand final at Norm Mclean Oval, Torquay, with the honour of being the inaugural championship-winning team on the line.

Hervey Bay scored 516 points in its six games (85.6 per game) and kicked 72 goals.

Jade King and Susan Atkins were the club's leading goalkickers with 10 each. Janine O'Toole and Brianna Duffy kicked eight and seven majors respectively, in a side that featured 18 different goalkickers in six games.

The Bombers conceded only one point in six regular season games - a rushed behind against The Waves in round four - but Clapp said the Bundaberg side would be strong.

She dispelled any notion of a home ground advantage helping the Bombers.

"We've travelled and won games so it's not much of an advantage,” she said.

"They'll have learned a lot from last time. We expect them to be tough and they'll be wanting to win.

"We're all pretty excited.”

The women's grand final will be played under lights, immediately after the men's opening round game between the same sides.

First bounce is at 6pm.