Coach Phil Eisel speaking to his team before the start of the match.
Bombers last hitout before finals

BRENDAN BOWERS
14th Mar 2020 9:00 AM

AFL: The Hervey Bay Bombers will play their last regular season match this afternoon in Bundaberg as they prepare for the semi-finals.

The team have a bye in next week’s final round.

Coach Phil Eisel will use the match to trial players in different positions.

“We will have a look at players and see how we may be able to use them in different ways during the finals,” he said.

The team have had a hard week at training with extra fitness sessions the order of the day.

“We can’t afford to ease off going into the finals,” Eisel said.

Hervey Bay have respect for the Brothers Bulldogs team and will not be taking the match lightly.

“It will be a good hitout for us before the finals,” he said.

The last time these two teams met was Round 4 with the Bombers dominating the game 12.12 (84) to 0.1 (1).

Hervey Bay forward Hayley Torresan has kicked 26 goals for her team while Brothers Bulldogs best goalkicker is Elsie Kerwin with three.

The first bounce is at 3pm at Brothers AFL complex Bundaberg.

Bay Power AFC have the bye.

The other game of the round will see Gympie AFC play Across The Waves AFC at Ray Warren Oval, Gympie.

