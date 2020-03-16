Bombers’ perfect in regular season matches

AFL Wide Bay Women's - Brothers Bulldogs (white) v Hervey Bay Bombers (black) - Brooke Lewis gets the ball away. Photo: Cody Fox

AFL Wide Bay Women's - Brothers Bulldogs (white) v Hervey Bay Bombers (black) - Brooke Lewis gets the ball away. Photo: Cody Fox

AFL: The Hervey Bay Bombers women's team finished the regular AFL Wide Bay season with a perfect record.

Travelling to Bundaberg with only 14 players the team proved too strong for the Brothers Bulldogs, winning 5.5 (35) to 0.6 (6)

Coach Phil Eisel praised the team's effort as the best of the season.

"It was a total team performance and they kept going all match," Eisel said.

He praised the backline and midfield who kept the pressure on the Bulldogs.

"It was a hard-fought contest and it was an amazing effort by the girls," he said.

Hayley Torresan continued her goal scoring spree, kicking three goals.

In the other match Gympie proved too strong at home for the ATW Eagles, defeating the Bundaberg team 6.4 (40) to 3.2 (20).

It was a dress rehearsal for the first week of the semi-finals to be played in two weeks.

In the final round of the regular season next week Bay Power will travel to play ATW in Bundaberg and Brothers Bulldogs will host Gympie.

Both matches are at 3pm.

Hervey Bay Bombers have the bye.