Bombers plan raid of Swans in Central Queensland

AFL: The first bombing run of the season has Hervey Bay taking flight to Central Queensland.

The Bombers are travelling to Yeppoon this Saturday to trial against AFL Capricornia premiers, Yeppoon Swans.

A relationship has formed over the past five years between the clubs with Yeppoon travelling to Hervey Bay three out of the last four pre-seasons.

Coach Darren Hunter believes the trip will be beneficial to his team.

"We have been training since December and putting in the hard yards,” Hunter said.

It is time for the Hervey Bay side to put their pre-season efforts into a game pressure situation.

The Swans have won the past four consecutive AFL Capricornia Flags.

"They are a very strong side and it will be a great indication of where we are as a team,” Hunter said.

The relationship between both clubs is built on respect and Hunter welcomes feedback from his adversary after the match.

"They have a great coaching staff at Yeppoon and are only too willing to give pointers for us to work on,” he said.

The 2018 grand finalists have lost two players from last year, Scott Clark is currently overseas and Rowan Mortimer has retired.

Hunter understands that rosters change every year and the club has recruited well from Victoria with Tommy Kettle - Ballarat, Josh Piatra - Gippsland and Steve Clark - Kyneton joining the club.

Hunter is pleased with the three new players and how they have worked in with their new team.

"They certainly bring some class to our club,” he said.

Current premiers of the AFL Wide Bay men's Gympie Cats have moved into the Sunshine Coast competition the 2019 season.

Pressure will mount for the Hervey Bay Bombers as they become favourites for the 2019 flag.

" With a rotating population you never know. It varies from year to year, I don't think you could say we are,” Hunter said.

The AFL Wide Bay competition commences on March 30 with the Bombers to meet Brothers Bulldogs in Bundaberg while Bay Power have a bye.

There will be some AFL action on the Fraser Coast with the Maryborough Bears hosting the Eagles in a reserve grade match at Port City Park Maryborough.