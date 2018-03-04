Bombers qualify for grand final, concede first point

ANOTHER WIN: Sophie O'Toole tries to reclaim possession for Hervey Bay Bombers in Saturday's 60-point win against The Waves Eagles.

ANOTHER WIN: Sophie O'Toole tries to reclaim possession for Hervey Bay Bombers in Saturday's 60-point win against The Waves Eagles. Alistair Brightman

HERVEY Bay Bombers might have just conceded its first point in more than 200 minutes of footy but the club has no plans to move to a bigger, regional competition.

The Bombers' dominance of the first AFL Wide Bay Women's competition continued on Saturday when they beat second-placed and possible grand final opponents The Waves 9.7-61 - 0.1-1 at Norm McLean Oval.

Susan Atkins kicked four goals while Jade King and Brianna Duffy kicked two each as Hervey Bay booked its spot in the decider.

Captain Amy Clapp said The Waves fought from siren to siren.

"It was a really tough game, they put a lot of pressure on us and I think we were lucky to get ahead a few times,” Clapp said.

"It made it much harder for us to score.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Bombers proved their class throughout the contest as its players found a way past the Eagles' defence, but Clapp admitted their skills were lacking at times when compared to previous games, but the side's goals-to-points ratio was the best it's been in its four games so far.

"That might be the first time that's happened this season,” Clapp said. "It was one of our lowest scoring but it's one of our best wins.”

Clapp said Sophie O'Toole, Ashleigh Clarke and Claire Drake were among her side's best performers.

"Sophie and Ash played off the half-back line, and they were really really good. They were always there,” Clapp said. "Claire hasn't played any football before (this season started) but she was outstanding.”

Both Clapp and president Daryl Hennessy said the Bombers had not considered a move to AFL Queensland's QWFA competitions despite their dominance.

"We haven't thought about it at all,” Hennessy said. "We had a few games with Bay Power and Maryborough last year and this has been the first official season. We'll see how it goes in future but we haven't considered it.”

The Bombers will travel to Six Mile Oval to face Gympie Cats on Saturday, before a sixth-round clash with Bay Power at home on March 17.