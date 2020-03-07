Menu
Wide Bay Womens AFL - Bombers v Bay Power. Gracie Eadie (Bombers) takes a mark.Photo: Alistair Brightman
AFL

Bombers remain on target

BRENDAN BOWERS
7th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
AFL: The Hervey Bay Bombers are on target to keep their perfect start to the season intact this afternoon when they host the second placed Gympie Cats at Norm McLean Oval, Hervey Bay.

Bombers coach Phil Eisel has continued to work his charges hard with an emphasis on maintaining focus for the full match.

“We have been working on drills this week to keep the team switched on,” he said.

He believes his team will prove too strong for the Cats and plans to dominate from the middle and push the ball forward.

“We are not taking the Cats lightly, they are a tough team. I just have a good team and believe in their ability,” Eisel said.

The Bombers will maintain their season mantra, “see ball, get ball”. Across town the Bay Power team hope to secure their first win of the season against Brothers Bulldogs at St James Lutheran College.

“We have had a fun week of training and have worked on some things this week which should help the team and their confidence,” coach Michael Gay said.

The team have concentrated on returning to basics this week. First bounce for both matches is at 3pm.

