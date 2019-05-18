Bombers seek back to back wins against ATW in Wide Bay AFL

FLYING HIGH:Luke OToole flies high for the Hervey Bay Bombers in round two earlier this season.

AFL: The Hervey Bay Bombers will be chasing back to back wins when they face the Across the Waves Eagles this afternoon in Hervey Bay.

The teams met in round two with the Bombers winning convincingly.

After defeating Brothers Bulldogs last weekend the Hervey Bay side moved into second place on the ladder on percentages.

The Bombers are yet to be at full strength and have been steadily moving up the ladder.

In the only match of the senior competition a win today will see them in outright second behind Bay Power.

Across the Waves are yet to win a game this season but their form last week drew praise from Bay Power officials as being their hardest match of the season to date.

First bounce is scheduled for 4pm.

The match will be preceded by the reserve grade clash between the two clubs who are both sitting at the top of the table on 16 points.

The Bombers are yet to lose in reserve grade and have played one less game in the season so far.

The other reserve match has the Bay Power hosting the Maryborough Bears.

Match commences at Keith Dunne Oval at 2pm.

A bit of fun will be had after the reserve grade clash with the annual father, son match the 'Lenny Sharman Cup' named after the Maryborough club member.