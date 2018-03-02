Bombers set for top of the table clash against The Waves

POWERHOUSE: Candice Burke takes a mark for the Bombers in last week's 149-point win.

THE first AFL Wide Bay Womens minor premiers could be decided when Hervey Bay Bombers host The Waves on Saturday.

The unbeaten teams will clash at Norm McLean Oval this afternoon, with the minor flag and a probably place in the grand final on the line.

It is not a position Amy Clapp expected her side to be in at the start of the year, but the Bombers' unbelievable opening three rounds, in which they have scored 319 points and held their opponents scoreless, has them firmly installed as favourites for the flag.

"We never expected to hold three teams scoreless,” Clapp said.

"Last week we cleared it well from the centres and we'll need to take that into this game.

"We expect Waves to be strong. It will be a strong test for our backline because they haven't been called on too much so far.

"(Waves) can kick a few goals so we just have to focus on getting our things right.”

Co-coach John Lewis said he and fellow coach Shaun King were blown away by the dedicated rosters' application in the opening half of the season.

"We can't believe some of the improvement in the girls,” Lewis said.

"We've got girls who are good at soccer, rugby and netball. It's refining those skills and fundamentals and applying them to the game. Some girls hadn't kicked a footy before.”

Strong attendance at training sessions, with up to 20 players involved, has helped their cause, while Clapp revealed several players did extra kicking and handballing work in their spare time.

The Bombers' male team will play the curtain raiser, as they face Central Queensland powerhouse Yeppoon Swans at 3pm.

Maryborough Bears host Bay Power in men's and womens games at 3pm and 5pm, while Gympie hosts Brothers Bulldogs.