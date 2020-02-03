BOMBERS SHORT CIRCUIT POWER IN WOMEN’S AFL

AFL: The first AFLW fixture played at St James Lutheran College Hervey Bay was played under hot and humid conditions on Saturday.

The two Hervey Bay teams, Bombers and Bay Power went head to head to claim bragging rights as the best in the Bay.

It was the undefeated Bombers who ran out victors, 6.6-42 to 4.1-25.

With both teams without several key players it was up to which team adapted best.

The Hervey Bay Bombers came out hard and fast in the first quarter dominating Bay Power in all areas of the match.

They went to quarter times with a 3.3 to 0.0 lead.

Bay Power were unable to match the early pressure from the Bombers.

Bay Power coach Michael Gay was able to refocus the team and they came out in the second quarter and started to match the Bombers.

In an extremely even contest the teams kicked one goal each with Bombers slightly nudging ahead for the quarter with two behinds to Power’s one.

Bombers going to the break ahead 4.5-29 to 1.1-7

The third quarter was much the same with both teams trading blows and kicking an extra goal each for the quarter.

Bay Power dominated the final quarter but it was too little too late.

Bay Power’s Kayla Hill was the top goal scorer for the match, kicking three.

Hayley Torresan lead the Bombers with two goals.

Bay Power’s coach Michael Gay is pleased with the effort and improvement of his players.

“It is about baby steps and we are improving each game and each quarter.

Bombers are the best team in the competition and we now know that we can match it with them but we need to do it for longer,” he said.

Bombers coach Phil Eisel was impressed with the commitment of his players.

“We had a few out but we just got together and worked hard for each other.

The conditions made it hard for both team,” he said.

Eisel praised his number four, Gracie Finn for her match.

“Little Gracie she just killed it, she is only little but she just goes in hard with everything she does.”

In the other match of the round Brothers Bulldogs and Across the Waves drew in their all Bundaberg contest on Friday ninth.

ATW 1.6-12 to Brothers Bulldogs 2.0-12.

In round four Hervey Bay Bombers host the Brothers Bulldogs while Bay Power have the bye.