Bombers take early flight to surge over Power

AFL: The Hervey Bay Bombers women’s juggernaut continued to gain momentum on Saturday and shows no signs of slowing down.

The home team proved too strong for their cross-town rivals, easily accounting for Bay Power 9.11 (65) to 2.1 (13).

The Bombers started the match quickly and dominated the first quarter, kicking 5.3 to nil.

Bay Power appeared sluggish and had no answers to the early onslaught.

Bombers did not allow the ball to cross into Power’s half of the field early on and it wasn’t until two 50-metre penalties by the Bombers in the second quarter that Power had a kick on goal.

The home team did not have it their own way in the second half, kicking only two goals.

Bay Power coach Michael Gay said his team started slowly but was pleased players did not drop their heads.

“Full credit to Bombers; they are a quality team and we can take a lot out of playing the top team,” Gay said.

He praised his team for continuing to put pressure on their opposition every week.

He did not want to single out players but believed Mikaela Eldridge and Danni Peterson had outstanding games for his team.

Bombers coach Phil Eisel congratulated his team on their victory but had concerns about his team taking their foot off the pedal.

“We again eased off in the second half and it is something that we will have to work on running into the finals,” Eisel said

“It is obviously a mental thing but we can’t become complacent, it could cost us.”

Eisel said defence continued to be strong.

Forward Hayley Torresan kicked six goals straight for the match to increase her lead as the top goal scorer in the competition with a tally of 23.

Her nearest rival is Bay Power’s Kyla Hill on seven.

Torresan was supported by teammate Taylah King who kicked two.

Eisel said the forwards were reaping the rewards of hard work in midfield.

“Kirsten Fuller and Stacey Shore were outstanding for us again, as they have been every week,” he said.

In the other match Across the Waves proved too strong for Brothers Bulldogs, winning 5.9 (39) to 2.3 (15) in Bundaberg.

The Bombers have secured a finals spot and a win next week will provide the third minor premiership in a row.

Round eight has two matches in Hervey Bay, with the Bombers battling Gympie and Bay Power challenging Brothers Bulldogs.

This match shapes as the best opportunity for Bay Power to secure their first win for the season.