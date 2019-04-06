Bombers target perfection

AFLW: The quest for another perfect season goes on the line tonight when the Hervey Bay Bombers women's team meet Across the Waves in the AFLW Wide Bay grand final.

In a re-match of last year's premiership decider the Hervey Bay side travel into enemy territory to play the Eagles on their home field in Bundaberg.

The Bombers remained undefeated throughout the season but ATW have challenged them in the two games they have played against each other.

In the final regular season match, it was only a few late goals that secured the result for the Bombers.

Bombers coach Sean King knows his team face a tough battle this evening.

"They are improving each time we play them and we will not be taking them lightly,” King said.

King believes that the forwards of ATW hold the key to their success and his players will have to work hard to shut them down.

"We will have to play in front and get numbers to the ball to nullify them,” he said.

Statistics back up King with ATW's Kelly Blair and Bethany Gapes having kicked 45 goals between them.

Only Hayley Torresan from Bombers has kicked more with a tally of 31.

ATW have outscored the Bombers on the season but Bombers by far have the best defence of the competition only conceding 52 points.

Bombers captain Amy Clapp agrees with coach King but knows that her team have some weapons of their own.

"Hayley Torresan has been great for us this year and she is hard to stop,” Clapp said.

"The bonus for us is that Hayley can kick with both feet which makes it hard to defend,” she said.

Clapp also praised Kayla Baldwin for her interceptions and Stacey Shore for her mobility across the park.

The women's final is scheduled to be played at the conclusion of the men's game between Bombers and ATW.

"It will be great to have the men's teams there to support us,” Clapp said.

Team manager Kay Duffy is excited about tonight's match.

"They have been our toughest opponent all season,” Duffy said.

"They have been great games to watch and be part of,” she said.

After interviewing the players at training on Thursday night it is apparent they believe they will have to work hard to overcome the ATW side.

First bounce is scheduled for 6pm.