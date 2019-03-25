Bombers tested

CAUGHT: Amy Clapp attempts to kick the ball out of danger.

CAUGHT: Amy Clapp attempts to kick the ball out of danger. Cody Fox

AFLW: The top-of-the-table clash between Hervey Bay Bombers and Across the Waves was not the match the Bombers expected.

Bombers coaching staff were upset with the tough encounter, confronting the umpire at half-time.

The coaching staff were upset about the tactics being used by ATW in defence of the football.

In their previous match-up this season, Bombers dominated the Bundaberg side with their aggressive style of playing hard at the ball.

Across the Waves coach Jamie Wyatt warned his team to expect the same again when they faced the Bombers on Saturday night.

"We usually are quite laid back when we play and just let the game flow,” Wyatt said.

"I told my team that Hervey Bay would bring the intensity and that we would have to match it if we were to win.”

The match was a tight tussle with nothing between the two teams until the last quarter.

"We were aggressive and the Bombers did not like it,” Wyatt said.

The Bombers found their groove in the fourth quarter and kicked the last three goals to secure a 20-point victory.

Bombers manager Kay Duffy was pleased with the result.

"Bring on the finals, I am sure we will meet them again,” Duffy said.

"We had to fight hard but we got the win, credit to our girls,” she said.

Bombers won the tough encounter 6.6-42 to 3.4-22.

In other final round matches Bay Power proved to strong for the Gympie Cats 8.11-59 to 0.2-2.

Brothers Bulldogs accounted for the win less Maryborough Bears 6.8-44 to 2.2-14.

Across the Waves will have home ground advantage if they make the Grand Final to be played in two weeks time.

Before they can think about the Grand Final they will have to over Bay Power in the preliminary final to be played in Maryborough this weekend.