Bombers turn off Bay Power's winning streak in Wide Bay AFL

WHERE'S THE BALL: A pack of Bombers and Power players form over the ball. Brian Cassidy

AFL: The Hervey Bay Bombers proved that the Wide Bay AFL competition is there for the taking after their demolition of Bay Power.

The Hervey Bay Bombers defeating Bay Power 19.10-124 to 11.9-75.

Playing the first match in the Wide Bay AFL double-header in Bundaberg the Bombers got to a flying start kicking five goals in the first quarter.

In a great game of physical football the Bombers proved that the Power will have to be at their best to win the 2019 flag.

It was a consistent effort from the team over each quarter, kicking five goals in three quarters and four in the the third.

It is the first defeat of the Bay Power team since round two of the season.

Bay Power coach Kristian Walton praised the Hervey Bay Bombers for their win.

"They were clearly the better team yesterday and deserved the result,” he said.

Bay Power fielded an understrength team due to injuries and illness but Walton was not using that as an excuse.

"We put the best team we could on the park and we took some positives out of the loss,” Walton said.

Walton praised Martin Orchin and Jadon Fredericks who both came up from the reserves to play.

"Marty was good on the week and impressed while Jadon keeps taking his chances, kicking four goals for us.” Walton said.

Christopher Cairnduff from the Bombers had a great day up on the forward line kicking eight goals and two behinds for a personal tally of 50 points.

In the second match of the double-header, Brothers Bulldogs proved too strong for ATW, winning 11.10-76 to 10.6-66.

The Hervey Bay Bombers will be hoping to continue their good form when they host Across the Waves in Hervey Bay next weekend.

Bay Power and Brothers Bulldogs have the bye.