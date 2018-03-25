Bombers win first flag, players plan for what's next

Bombers captain Amy Clapp and coach Shaun King. AFL Wide Bay Women's Grand Final: Hervey Bay Bombers v The Waves at Norm McLean Oval.

Bombers captain Amy Clapp and coach Shaun King.

AUSSIE RULES: Hervey Bay Bombers captain Amy Clapp is the first woman to lead a team to a AFL Wide Bay Women's premiership victory.

The Bombers qualified for the inaugural decider after six dominant victories, during which they conceded just one point, and started the Norm McLean Oval game against The Waves as heavy favourites.

Heavy rain soon after the first bounce forced players to scrap for every centimetre while possession was treated like gold: whoever held on to the ball longer would win.

The Bombers controlled the tempo of the game, and led by more than 20 points before The Waves snapped Hervey Bay's 400-minute run of unbreakable defence to register the Bundaberg club's first grand final goal, a moment met with elation from visiting fans.

Another goal in the final minutes closed the gap but Hervey Bay could not lose.

Bombers players swarmed from either end of the Torquay oval, an outpouring of emotion as months of hard work was rewarded in fitting style.

Hervey Bay Bomber Kayla Baldwin, player of the grand final.

The first two coach's award winners for an AFL Wide Bay Women's decider went to No.12's named Kayla.

Kayla Baldwin was named the Bombers' best on ground, while Kayla Osborn was awarded the best player in The Waves' line up.

Players have already started to think about what's next.

Some intend to train for mid-year scratch matches, while others are lobbying for a full home-and-away season.