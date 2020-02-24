Bombshell Weinstein ‘massage’ audio

Audio of Harvey Weinstein pressuring a young model to give him a massage and claiming she would lose "big opportunities" if she refused has been played on Australian television.

In an explosive segment,60 Minutes heard from a woman who has accused the disgraced Hollywood mogul of sexual harassment and then orchestrating a smear campaign to discredit her when she went to police.

The Channel 9 program played secretly recorded audio of Ambra Battilana's interaction with Weinstein in 2015, which has just been released.

"I will mentor you and teach you, whatever, but you have to relax with me, have fun, enjoy, you know," he can be heard telling the then-22-year-old. "A massage. Something fabulous."

Model Ambra Battilana is one of Harvey Weinstein's accusers.

Weinstein was the biggest name in show business until a slew of accusations of sexual harassment, assault and rape were levelled against him, sparking the #MeToo movement.

He has pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape and sexual assault, and has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

A jury is now deliberating on a verdict in his historic trial, which has seen a host of revelations come to light. One of them was Ms Battilana's audio recording.

It was made shortly after the model moved to New York to further her career and was asked to attend a casting with Weinstein.

"He kept saying, 'Oh, so nice to see again. So nice to see you again.'," she told 60 Minutes.

"And then he stared at me and ask me, 'Is your breast real?' and I'm like, 'What?'"

Ms Battilana alleges that Weinstein then groped her breast before putting his hand on her leg and trying to kiss her.

She fled and went to police, who convinced her to wear a wire and attend a second meeting with him. She agreed and met Weinstein at a hotel bar the following day.

In the audio that was captured, he asks her to "relax with me" and give him a massage, to which she responds that she's shy.

"I know, but a massage, something nice," Weinstein replies. The exchange continues.

Ms Battilana: "Can I stay on the bar?"

Weinstein: "No. You must come here now."

Later in the audio, Weinstein tells her: "Don't be foolish. A little bit."

After she protests and pleads with him, Weinstein seems to indicate that her future career in entertainment could be at stake.

"If you don't trust me, then we have no reason to do anything and you will lose big opportunities," he says.

Actress Rose McGowan speaks to 60 Minutes.

The investigation fell apart after a co-ordinated smear campaign that attempted to paint the young model as a sex worker, Ms Battilana claims.

Later, she reached a settlement with Weinstein for $1 million and signed a nondisclosure agreement, which she has now breached for a second time in pursuit of justice.

In 2017, part of the audio recording emerged and was published by The New Yorker. Now, more of the exchange has come to light - Weinstein asking for a massage.

Part of the settlement included destroying the audio - but Ms Battilana kept a copy, which has recently been released.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan criminal court last week. Picture: Getty Images

In the audio, Ms Battilana can be heard confronting Weinstein about him touching her breast, to which he apologises.

"Why yesterday you touch my breast?" she asks.

Weinstein replies: "Oh, please. I'm sorry. Just come on in. I'm used to that."

Again, when Ms Battilana protests and explains that she feels uncomfortable, Weinstein appears to threaten her career, saying: "I will never do another thing to you. Five minutes. Don't ruin your friendship with me for five minutes."

More than 90 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault or rape in a firestorm that effectively ended his career.