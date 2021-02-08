Menu
A large calibre ammunition round was found by police while searching the property. Photo: File​
BONGS AND BULLETS: Man in court over illegal items

Stuart Fast
8th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
A police search of a property has landed a man in court, after officers discovered a bong and large calibre ammunition.

Casey Stewart pleaded guilty to possessing drug utensils and an unauthorised explosive device.

Police Prosecutor Louse McConnell said on December 20, 2020, police were called to an address in Caringa St Urangan, in relation to the defendant refusing to leave the property.

“Police arrived and found the defendant to be extremely intoxicated and struggling to stand upright. During a search of the property … police have found a homemade bong and a single large calibre ammunition round.”

“He made full admissions in relations to the items and they were seized.”

Mr Stewart agreed with what Prosecutor McConnell said and had nothing else to say.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into account Mr Stewart’s early pleas of guilty, co-operation with authorities and said the offences were “simple.”

Mr Stewart was convicted and fined $500 for both offences and the items were forfeited.

