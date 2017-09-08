Book it in Wednesday at the Maryborough City Hall

Maryborough Quotarians (from left) Val Harvey, Pam Casey, Oriel Sanlaville, Christine Smith and Gladys Jackson have been busy pricing thousands of books from 50c, which will go on sale from Wednesday, September 20.

AFTER 13 years organisers of Maryborough's biggest second-hand book sale will be opening the page on a different day.

Quota International of Maryborough have been holding its annual Bookfest raising more than $22,000 for breast cancer research and donating to local charities with the profits.

This year they will open the doors to the City Hall on Wednesday, September 20, so be sure to mark it on your calender as to not miss out on the best bargains and reads.

Maryborough Quotarians have been busy over the last few months dusting, sorting and pricing thousands of books donated by the region's generous readers.

Publicity officer Lyn Nielsen said prices will start as low as 50 cents.

"Some valuable buried treasure and good old fashioned books will be quickly snapped up by the thousands of eager bookworms attending the event,” she said.

"If you want the best selection, make sure you are early.” Lyn also wanted to thank the public of the Fraser Coast for their donations of their books.

"Without the people we could not have raised the tens of thousands of dollars which we have donated to our local charities and organisations over the last 13 years.”

This year it has been decided to donate part of the proceeds to Ovarian Cancer Research and the balance to local disadvantaged children and local charities.

A raffle will be conducted for the duration of the Bookfest, in the City Hall foyer, and the proceeds from that will be donated to Lifeflight Helicopter Rescue Service.

DETAILS

The 14th annual Bookfest will be held in the Maryborough City Hall, Kent St, on Wednesday, September 20 from 7.30am-5pm, Thursday, September 21 from 7.30am-5pm and Friday, September 22 from 8.30-3.30pm.