Book now for Thursday's Bunnings Christmas fun

BUNNINGS Maryborough is spreading the Christmas cheer and inviting the town to their annual family fun night, tomorrow night.

The free fun-filled Christmas Family Night is very popular and bookings are a must.

The night will include entertainment and activities for the whole family including free gift wrapping, Santa's Little Helper Kids D.I.Y. Workshops, light refreshments and even a special visit from Santa himself.

Bunnings Warehouse Complex Manager Darren Pugh said the Family Night is something the team look forward to each year, as it's the night all local families get together and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season.

"It's such a great time of year for the community to come together for a night of fun," said Darren Pugh.

"For the kids, creative workshops will get the Christmas crafting season started, while adults can pick up some D.I.Y. tips and tricks to start preparing for the busy holiday season."

Also this month Bunnings were helping you deck the hall with a series of free festive D.I.Y. workshops every Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

Designed for all ages, the classes will provide eager participants with Christmas D.I.Y projects and outdoor entertaining workshops to ensure your space is well prepared for Christmas visitors. For those last couple of December days, Bunnings will also be hosting workshops to help you with your New Year's D.I.Y. resolutions.

Kids have plenty of opportunities to get crafty this Christmas, with free kids D.I.Y. workshops, held in-store every Saturday and Sunday from 9am.

Santa's Little Helper Workshops will be running across December, alongside some school holiday fun workshops. Bookings are essential for all workshops and for the Bunnings Christmas Family Night which will be held Thursday, December 7 from 6-8pm; visit Bunnings, 107 Ferry St, Maryborough or phone

4123 9600.