BOOK NOW: Rare referee chance for unique Coast sport

A RARE chance to train as a referee for a unique sport is coming to the Fraser Coast.

Fraser Coasters Wheelchair Basketball coach Michael Oxley announced a referee conversion course would be run in Maryborough on August 1.

"We don't get many opportunities like this on the Fraser Coast," he said.

Mr Oxley said the course, designed to help basketball referees transition into wheelchair basketball, was the next step in establishing a local competition.

"We have enough players to start running a local competition every week," he said.

"Without the referees, it can't run. They're a very important part of the game."

The free course at Maryborough Basketball Stadium will be presented by refereed educator, Christine Reimann.

She has 25 years of experience as a wheelchair basketball referee and has been involved in national and international competitions.

Mr Oxley said the course had been made possible thanks to donations from community groups.

While wheelchair basketball was designed to be as close as possible to basketball, there are some key differences in the rules, Mr Oxley said.

These included the travel rule being counted on the number of wheel pushes rather than steps, as well as there being no double dribble rule.

Contact rules are also different, he said.

"While the chair is similar to the body, it's a wider frame so getting used to understanding the lines when two chairs come into contact with each other is part of it," Mr Oxley said.

Referees are also responsible for inspecting chairs before the game, to ensure they meet size regulations.

These rules and more will be covered at the course on August 1 from 1pm to 2.30pm.

Phone Michael Oxley on 0413 506 698 to RSVP.