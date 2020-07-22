Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
David Warry, Henry Rider, Michael Oxley, Quentin Rider, Alyssa King, and Emerald Wilmshurst from Fraser Coasters Wheelchair Basketball.
David Warry, Henry Rider, Michael Oxley, Quentin Rider, Alyssa King, and Emerald Wilmshurst from Fraser Coasters Wheelchair Basketball.
Basketball

BOOK NOW: Rare referee chance for unique Coast sport

Christian Berechree
22nd Jul 2020 3:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RARE chance to train as a referee for a unique sport is coming to the Fraser Coast.

Fraser Coasters Wheelchair Basketball coach Michael Oxley announced a referee conversion course would be run in Maryborough on August 1.

"We don't get many opportunities like this on the Fraser Coast," he said.

Mr Oxley said the course, designed to help basketball referees transition into wheelchair basketball, was the next step in establishing a local competition.

"We have enough players to start running a local competition every week," he said.

"Without the referees, it can't run. They're a very important part of the game."

The free course at Maryborough Basketball Stadium will be presented by refereed educator, Christine Reimann.

She has 25 years of experience as a wheelchair basketball referee and has been involved in national and international competitions.

Mr Oxley said the course had been made possible thanks to donations from community groups.

While wheelchair basketball was designed to be as close as possible to basketball, there are some key differences in the rules, Mr Oxley said.

These included the travel rule being counted on the number of wheel pushes rather than steps, as well as there being no double dribble rule.

Contact rules are also different, he said.

"While the chair is similar to the body, it's a wider frame so getting used to understanding the lines when two chairs come into contact with each other is part of it," Mr Oxley said.

Referees are also responsible for inspecting chairs before the game, to ensure they meet size regulations.

These rules and more will be covered at the course on August 1 from 1pm to 2.30pm.

Phone Michael Oxley on 0413 506 698 to RSVP.

More Stories

fcsport wheelchair basketball
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ARMED ROBBERY: Teen girls charged after alleged crime spree

        premium_icon ARMED ROBBERY: Teen girls charged after alleged crime spree

        Crime The girls allegedly robbed a Pialba business

        REVEALED: New data shows QLD’s most tested COVID regions

        premium_icon REVEALED: New data shows QLD’s most tested COVID regions

        Health "We’ve done around 442,000 tests in Queensland so far"

        TOP TIPS: New way for seniors to stay healthy

        premium_icon TOP TIPS: New way for seniors to stay healthy

        Health Residents from Baycrest will be part of the program