Bookworms are in for a literary treat on Saturday, March 16 as the Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise and the Hervey Bay Library stage their annual Fraser Coast Big Book Sale.
BOOK SALE: Bag yourself a bargain for a buck

Jodie Callcott
by
4th Mar 2019 4:35 PM
BOOKWORMS are in for a literary treat on Saturday, March 16 as the Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise and the Hervey Bay Library stage their annual Fraser Coast Big Book Sale.

The Fraser Coast Libraries need more room for new books so they have culled a selection from their regional libraries and donated them to the Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise to raise funds for ongoing projects.

President Joyce Chorney said thousands of books of all genres, as well as children's books, magazines, puzzles, DVDs, CDs and toys, would be up for grabs.

The best part, she said, was there won't be a price tag higher than $1.

"We have got a container full of books to go," Ms Chorney said.

The funds raised through the sale are split equally with the library and the club.

The club donates more than $40,000 to different charities and projects within Hervey Bay each year.

The sale starts at 8am Saturday, March 16.

Entry is free.

For information, visit herveybaysunrise.org or phone 0418 287 991.

