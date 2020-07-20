Menu
BOOK SMART: Xavier Catholic College head of science, Dr Gary Turner with his new study guide for the Queensland senior physics syllabus. Photo: Christian Berechree
BOOK SMART: Bay teacher creates tool for ATAR arsenal

Stuart Fast
20th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
SCIENCE students throughout the state have a new tool in their ATAR arsenal thanks to a Hervey Bay teacher.

Gary Turner, head of science at Xavier Catholic College, has written a new study guide for the new senior physics syllabus, introduced as part of the new ATAR system.

It is aimed at Year 11 and 12 students approaching their senior exams.

Dr Turner was commissioned by Cambridge University Press to create the study guide.

He said the book would be particularly helpful for students in regional high schools where there may not be a specialised physics teacher.

Dr Turner said the book may have been released a little late for the 2020 Year 12 cohort but next year's group would make use of it.

The textbook also aims to help students studying at home by working through the two required physics assignments.

It provides extra sets of questions for revision of the content studied at school.

He said there was some difficulty writing the book, as he had to write textbook questions that were not found in practice exams or in other books.

"Creating such precise, technical material brought back memories of my years as a research physicist many years ago," Dr Turner said.

While education syllabuses change over time, Dr Turner said the book would hopefully be in use for the next 10 to 15 years.

