Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOOK LAUNCH: John Horrex with a copy of the History of the Fraser Coast Show Society to be launched this weekend.
BOOK LAUNCH: John Horrex with a copy of the History of the Fraser Coast Show Society to be launched this weekend. Cody Fox
News

Book tells Fraser Coast Agricultural Show's history

Jessica Lamb
by
8th May 2019 12:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS the event of the year.

The front page of 1930's Maryborough Chronicle had ads urging women to come to their stores to dress them for the show, men groomed their moustaches and dusted off their top hats.

The Fraser Coast Agricultural Show had a little something for everyone and still does to this day.

Former Tiaro mayor and FCAS life member John Horrex was one of many researchers who contributed to a book outlining the show's 150-year history.

The book will be launched on Saturday at 4pm at the Maryborough Art Society.

It has taken more than a decade to compile the book and Mr Horrex has spent many hours poring over past committee meeting minutes and newspaper clippings.

"Diane Wood sadly passed away from cancer last year, but she complied the document generally and brought it into sync,” he said.

"It is the oldest organisation in existence in the Wide Bay region and it caters for all interests and all ages whether it is needle work, chickens or fine arts.

"I loved compiling the history because it is tangible and it has kept everything together and it in some ways could be looked on as a snapshot of our community.

"As I said in my forward, this book will assist as a background for getting grants, be a resource for schools and local history groups as well as highlight the human efforts with all its endeavours that have been involved for the last 150-odd years.

"All are welcome to attend the launch and I have invited past members and presidents.”

Sixty copies of History of the Fraser Coast Show Society are available for purchase in black and white or colour at the event launch, or at the Show on May 23 and 24.

book fccommunity fchistory fraser coast fraser coast agricultural show
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    M'boro Hospital recognised for award-winning health services

    premium_icon M'boro Hospital recognised for award-winning health services

    News Maryborough Hospital has been recognised for excellence in point-of-care testing which allows clinicians to make faster decisions about patient care

    Bay submissions on the fight to die with dignity

    premium_icon Bay submissions on the fight to die with dignity

    News Ms Taylor has seen her friends die in appalling circumstances

    • 8th May 2019 12:39 AM
    Hinkler candidate says 'give Israel Folau second chance'

    premium_icon Hinkler candidate says 'give Israel Folau second chance'

    News He felt Folau's religious beliefs were not being considered.

    • 8th May 2019 12:01 AM
    National security dispute between Wide Bay candidate, Dutton

    premium_icon National security dispute between Wide Bay candidate, Dutton

    News Mr Scanes has fought a long battle for his former interpreter.

    • 8th May 2019 12:01 AM