Book tells Fraser Coast Agricultural Show's history

BOOK LAUNCH: John Horrex with a copy of the History of the Fraser Coast Show Society to be launched this weekend. Cody Fox

IT WAS the event of the year.

The front page of 1930's Maryborough Chronicle had ads urging women to come to their stores to dress them for the show, men groomed their moustaches and dusted off their top hats.

The Fraser Coast Agricultural Show had a little something for everyone and still does to this day.

Former Tiaro mayor and FCAS life member John Horrex was one of many researchers who contributed to a book outlining the show's 150-year history.

The book will be launched on Saturday at 4pm at the Maryborough Art Society.

It has taken more than a decade to compile the book and Mr Horrex has spent many hours poring over past committee meeting minutes and newspaper clippings.

"Diane Wood sadly passed away from cancer last year, but she complied the document generally and brought it into sync,” he said.

"It is the oldest organisation in existence in the Wide Bay region and it caters for all interests and all ages whether it is needle work, chickens or fine arts.

"I loved compiling the history because it is tangible and it has kept everything together and it in some ways could be looked on as a snapshot of our community.

"As I said in my forward, this book will assist as a background for getting grants, be a resource for schools and local history groups as well as highlight the human efforts with all its endeavours that have been involved for the last 150-odd years.

"All are welcome to attend the launch and I have invited past members and presidents.”

Sixty copies of History of the Fraser Coast Show Society are available for purchase in black and white or colour at the event launch, or at the Show on May 23 and 24.