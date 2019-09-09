Book tells of woman's recovery from horror Coast crash

INSPIRING: Author Jade Scrim wrote a book about surviving a horror crash that left her in an induced coma with a brain injury.

TEARS fall from Jade Scrim's eyes as she recalls the four-car crash that almost claimed her life.

Now, she is writing a book she hopes will inspire other survivors.

The Hervey Bay woman was just 21 when she crossed to the wrong side of the road, into the path of another vehicle.

The crash left her in a critical condition with broken feet, plus a broken thigh bone, hip and jaw.

Ms Scrim also suffered a brain injury and remained in an induced coma for three days.

She said recalling the crash and the impact it had on her family was difficult.

"It was a bit emotional," she said.

"There were a couple of pages that I wrote where I was in tears."

Titled Behind the Smile, the book not only tells of Ms Scrim's memory of the crash, but also her road to rehabilitation afterwards.

She spoke of how a single moment could change a life in an instant.

Ms Scrim had reached down to change the music volume when she took her eyes off the road for a few seconds.

She was in her mum's car, a black Ford Focus, and she wasn't familiar with the dials.

In those few seconds, the crash happened.

Ms Scrim wasn't there for one of the moments that reduced her to tears while writing the book - when her father was informed she had been in a terrible crash.

Now 27, she looks back at how far she has come.

She is driving again, back at work and owns her own home.

Ms Scrim said she was proud of her achievements, especially given the trauma caused by the crash.

Wolfpack Print Alliance will publish her book later this year and Ms Scrim plans to visit schools throughout the region, sharing her story.

A Go Fund Me campaign, supported by friends and family, helped her achieve her goal of having her book published, she said.

Now she hopes other people, particularly trauma survivors, will be inspired by her recovery.

She also hopes her story will remind young people just starting to drive to be careful behind the wheel.