Beach House Hotel functions and events coordinator Holly Brunner said the restaurant was booked out almost every night during the State Touch Cup.
BOOKED OUT: Bay restaurants reserved by footy families

9th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
ALMOST 400 dinners a night will be flying out the doors of the Beach House Hotel as visiting families book out the popular Scarness restaurant.

Functions and events coordinator Holly Brunner said the venue would be putting on extra staff to prepare for the visitor influx, saying the restaurant was completely booked out for Wednesday - a sign of the business to come for the next week.

"It means lots of business, lots of money coming in,” Ms Brunner said.

"It's a big benefit, I know all the sporting clubs are busy and everywhere else in town will be busy.

