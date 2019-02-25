Booker sends timely Tycoon reminder

BOOKER'S Oakleigh Plate triumph was not only confirmation of Mathew Ellerton and Simon Zahra's outstanding skills, but a reminder of super sire Written Tycoon's enduring excellence.

Booker became the Woodside Park Stud stallion's latest Group 1 graduate with a superb performance at Caulfield on Saturday.

And with the Inglis Premier Yearling Sale starting at Oaklands on Sunday, the win also ensured Written Tycoon's stock will again be in heavy ­demand.

Woodside Park general manager James Price is bullish about how the market will react to Written Tycoon's draft of almost 30 yearlings.

"We're most excited by the offerings of Victoria's No.1 stallion in Written Tycoon," Price said.

"(Woodside Park has) some lovely colts and a filly by him, which we are looking forward to presenting to the market.

"The confidence comes with him because he averaged $290,000 at the Gold Coast in January.

"The market wants to buy them, and they want to buy them because he's getting champion two-year-olds in Capitalist and Written By."

Dean Yendall steers Booker to victory in the Oakleigh Plate. Picture: AAP

Blue Gum Farm principal Philip Campbell was equally upbeat over the prospects of Brazen Beau progeny at a sale renowned for value.

"Year in, year old, the record for producing superior runners has been terrific," Campbell said.

The Inglis Premier yearling sale runs until March 6, with 786 lots catalogued.

There are 12 yearlings by 2008 Golden Slipper winner Sebring, who has died of a heart attack, aged 13.

The dual Group 1 winner was hailed as "the horse of a lifetime, as a racehorse and a stallion" by Widden Stud's ­Antony Thompson.

Winner of five of six starts, Sebring was trained by Gai Waterhouse for Denise Martin's Star Thoroughbreds ­syndicate.

Sebring was retired to stud as a three-year-old.

His best progeny include Amphitrite, Dissident, Egg Tart and Criterion.