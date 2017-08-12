28°
News

BOOKING OUT: Venues fill up for Ocean Festival

Blake Antrobus | 12th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
BOOKED OUT: Derek Foulston from Bay Apartments says he's one of the many hotels booked out ahead of this week's Seafood Festival .
BOOKED OUT: Derek Foulston from Bay Apartments says he's one of the many hotels booked out ahead of this week's Seafood Festival . Blake Antrobus

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Fraser Coast is getting ready for a food bonanza ahead of this year's Seafood Festival, part of the broader Ocean Festival.

And many of the region's accommodation services are packed for the big weekend.

The inaugural Blessing of the Fleet, being held in Hervey Bay today, and tomorrow's Seafood Festival, has seen a number of venues across the region booked out in anticipation for the event.

Building manager for Bay Apartments Derek Foulston said his hotel was booked out until August 28.

He said it was a combination of the Ocean Festival events, the great weather and the abundance of whales in the region that had created such perfect conditions.

"We're full, there's been a huge influx of people coming in this last week,” Mr Foulston said.

"People are coming in from far and wide to see the whales and many are coming in for the festival itself.

"It's going to be a big weekend.”

Mr Foulston said he was seeing similar occupancy rates with other properties down the Esplanade, who all had no vacancy for this weekend.

Oceans Resort manager Jacqui Cator said the Seafood Festival was a big part of the trend, with the resort running at 93% occupancy throughout the past month.

"We're booked out this weekend... it seems to have carried over with the whales,” Ms Cator said.

The bookings are part of a bigger trend across the region over the past few weeks, after major sporting events were held in the region over June and July.

White Crest Apartments was one of them, with release manager Lynn Coe saying the hotel had been completely booked out for four days during the State Cup last month.

And the venue is now completely booked out until Monday morning.

"It's to do with the long weekend, as well as the Seafood Festival and a rowing regatta event this weekend,” Ms Coe said.

"But it's great to see it booked out; even our next couple of weeks are pretty busy.”

Receptionist at Shelly Bay Resort Renata Ishikura said the resort only had two rooms left for this Sunday.

Ocean Festival

Today - Blessing of the Fleet, 4pm-7.30pm, Great Sandy Straits Marina

Centuries-old tradition to ensure a safe and prosperous season to all vessels. The day is celebrated with a free evening of music, market stalls and a sail past of the vessels. A fireworks display will be held later that night.

Sunday - Seafood Festival, 10am-4pm, Fisherman's Park, Urangan Harbour

Join the community at the region's premier seafood festival, with plenty of catch on offer. Chef Andre Mirosch will present a demonstration at the event.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccommunity hervey bay ocean festival seafood festival

Council starts investigation into email leak

Council starts investigation into email leak

THE search is on for the person behind leaking a confidential Fraser Coast Regional Council email to state MP Rob Pyne.

OPINION: Moving moment in Maryborough

More than 50 police officers, the restoration team, dignitaries and the public attended the commemoration service for fallen and now honoured Wide Bay police officer Senior Constable Henry James Fetheston.

I should never attend funerals for people I don't know.

Ceremony to unveil restored monument to fallen officer

Retired police officer of 41 years Noel Sparks and his wife stumbled across the dilapidated grave of Senior Constable Henry James Fetheston when visiting the Maryborough Cemetery after the 2012 floods to check on Denise's great-grandmother's grave.

The Maryborough police officer was honoured during the ceremony.

Stethoscopes swapped for shinpads in charity match

LACE UP: Soccer siblings Trinity McPhie, 9, and Kelsey McPhie, 6. Granville Football Club will host a charity match for Deaf Services Queensland on August 12. The McPhie sisters both suffer from hearing difficulties.

Granville Football Club will host its third annual charity day.

Local Partners

Festival lures visitors to the Fraser Coast

“The Seafood Festival gives us a point of difference and allows us to draw people to the region."

VMR to reel in crowd for buy, swap and sell day

VMR Hervey Bay will host the Reels Buoys Toys event at Seafront Oval this Saturday, August 12.

Get some bucks for your unused fishing rods or marine equipment.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Volunteer Marine Rescue generic.Photo: Emily Smith

This is the second year VMR has run this event.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

BILLIONAIRE Elon Musk phoned the Gold Coast Bulletin to defend the reputation of his Hollywood actress girlfriend Amber Heard.

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

New voice in the McClymont family

Sam McClymont's new baby boy Wilder.

Facebook post shows off Wilder to the world

Xavier Rudd told: 'Get those f***ing dogs off the beach'

ROOTS musician and Byron Shire local Xavier Rudd has fronted Byron Bay Local Court on an assault charge.

Musician Xavier Rudd said a man "screamed” at him to "f*ck off”

The best '80s-era classic films to show the kids

Spend some quality family time together by reviving the old movie favourites on your preferred streaming service.

Stay At Home Mum with Jody Allen

Hip Hop star sings to end domestic violence

Jeff Fitzpatrick-ILLY Caloundra Music Festival 2016.

Weeks before his arrival in Gladstone, Illy has released a new song.

Investment opportunity awaits!

22 Colyton Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 1 3 Auction in...

This centrally located property is in the popular suburb of Torquay with schools, general store, sporting grounds, aquatic centre, shopping centre, beach and...

LUXURY WITH THE BEACH LIFESTYLE

5/371 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

The Bay Apartments are situated right on the esplanade facing directly North towards the open blue ocean and golden sands of scenic Hervey Bay. Within walking...

OASIS IN THE BAY ALLEGRA GRAND MERCURE APARTMENTS.

102/468 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

It doesn't get any better than this, located opposite beautiful Shelley Beach overlooking the majestic blue ocean waters to nearby Fraser Island and beyond, enjoy...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Great House - Great VALUE

51 Bounty Circuit, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Large bedrooms with 2 baths master with ensuite 2 Living areas including media room Good side access approx. 2.9m Solar and Water tank and LPG hot water and air...

HALF ACRE ON THE ESPLANADE

490 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

House 12 6 6 $1,300,000

Positioned in a major tourist area of Hervey Bay + zoned high density = the ideal development site! This DEVELOPMENT opportunity is currently operating as...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

DUAL LIVING - GOOD LOCATION

23 Mayfair Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms in Main House Separate room with own bathroom and kitchenette Double lock up garage Won't last long Inspect today

OPPORTUNITY MEETS CONVENIENCE !!!

10 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

Residential Land 808m2 Block Walk to the shopping centre Close to the hospital and ... $179,000

808m2 Block Walk to the shopping centre Close to the hospital and schools Quiet Cul-de-sac location

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Hervey Bay property market on target

HEALTHY MARKET: REIQ zone chair Damian Raxach.

Hervey Bay rental vacancies tighten, indicating a market recovery.