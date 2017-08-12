BOOKING OUT: Venues fill up for Ocean Festival

BOOKED OUT: Derek Foulston from Bay Apartments says he's one of the many hotels booked out ahead of this week's Seafood Festival .

THE Fraser Coast is getting ready for a food bonanza ahead of this year's Seafood Festival, part of the broader Ocean Festival.

And many of the region's accommodation services are packed for the big weekend.

The inaugural Blessing of the Fleet, being held in Hervey Bay today, and tomorrow's Seafood Festival, has seen a number of venues across the region booked out in anticipation for the event.

Building manager for Bay Apartments Derek Foulston said his hotel was booked out until August 28.

He said it was a combination of the Ocean Festival events, the great weather and the abundance of whales in the region that had created such perfect conditions.

"We're full, there's been a huge influx of people coming in this last week,” Mr Foulston said.

"People are coming in from far and wide to see the whales and many are coming in for the festival itself.

"It's going to be a big weekend.”

Mr Foulston said he was seeing similar occupancy rates with other properties down the Esplanade, who all had no vacancy for this weekend.

Oceans Resort manager Jacqui Cator said the Seafood Festival was a big part of the trend, with the resort running at 93% occupancy throughout the past month.

"We're booked out this weekend... it seems to have carried over with the whales,” Ms Cator said.

The bookings are part of a bigger trend across the region over the past few weeks, after major sporting events were held in the region over June and July.

White Crest Apartments was one of them, with release manager Lynn Coe saying the hotel had been completely booked out for four days during the State Cup last month.

And the venue is now completely booked out until Monday morning.

"It's to do with the long weekend, as well as the Seafood Festival and a rowing regatta event this weekend,” Ms Coe said.

"But it's great to see it booked out; even our next couple of weeks are pretty busy.”

Receptionist at Shelly Bay Resort Renata Ishikura said the resort only had two rooms left for this Sunday.

Ocean Festival

Today - Blessing of the Fleet, 4pm-7.30pm, Great Sandy Straits Marina

Centuries-old tradition to ensure a safe and prosperous season to all vessels. The day is celebrated with a free evening of music, market stalls and a sail past of the vessels. A fireworks display will be held later that night.

Sunday - Seafood Festival, 10am-4pm, Fisherman's Park, Urangan Harbour

Join the community at the region's premier seafood festival, with plenty of catch on offer. Chef Andre Mirosch will present a demonstration at the event.