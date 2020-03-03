Menu
Rotary member Val Hooper shows just a handful of the 5000 books that will be up for grabs at the big sale this month.
BOOKMARK THIS: 5000 books on sale for $1 each

Kerrie Alexander
3rd Mar 2020 9:30 AM
BOOKWORMS, dust off your bookshelf and make room for some new reading material.

The Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise is set to host its annual Fraser Coast Big Book Sale and its exactly as the name suggests.

Club community director Pam Gregory said there will be in excess of 5000 books to choose from, as well as CDs, DVDs and magazines.

And the best part is, all books are only $1 each.

"There's just a massive variety," Ms Gregory said.

"There will be children's books, magazines, cookery, fiction, non-fiction, autobiography, large print books, gardening books … there's something for everyone."

The sale is a win for both bargain book hunters and the community, with half the proceeds of the sale going to the Hervey Bay Library - who donate books to the sale - and the rotary club's literacy projects in the region.

Ms Gregory said literacy was a major area of focus for Rotary International, with basic education and literacy being essential for reducing poverty, improving health, encouraging community and economic development, and promoting peace.

"The projects are for mainly school-aged children and we also provide books for newborn babies at the hospital and residents in nursing homes.

"It's very important that parents read to their young children. It just makes their education so much better."

The sale will be held at the Hervey Bay Community Centre on Saturday, March 14, from 8am to 2pm.

The centre is located at 22 Charles St, Pialba.

