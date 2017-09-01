BIG BOOK SALE: Books, magazines and games for less than $1

A Bargain Book Sale will be held at the Hervey Bay Community Centre this Saturday, September 2.

BOOKWORMS are in for a literary treat this Saturday as the Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise and the Hervey Bay Library stage their second and final Bargain Book Sale for the year.

The Fraser Coast Libraries need more room for new books so they have culled a selection from their regional libraries and donated them to the Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise to raise funds for ongoing projects.

President Ivan Mapp said thousands of books of all genres, as well as children's books, magazines, puzzles and toys, would be up for grabs.

The best part, he said, is that there won't be a price tag higher than $1.

"We have got a container full of books to go," Mr Mapp said.

"And what we don't sell will be going to Lifeline in Hervey Bay."

It is apt that the event will be held at the Hervey Bay Community Centre in Charles St, Pialba, as the Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise was instrumental in building the centre.

The club donates more than $40,000 to different charities and projects within Hervey Bay each year.

The sale will run from 7.30am-3pm this Saturday, September 3.

Entry is free.