24°
Whats On

BIG BOOK SALE: Books, magazines and games for less than $1

A Bargain Book Sale will be held at the Hervey Bay Community Centre this Saturday, September 2.
A Bargain Book Sale will be held at the Hervey Bay Community Centre this Saturday, September 2. Valerie Horton
Kerrie Alexander
by

BOOKWORMS are in for a literary treat this Saturday as the Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise and the Hervey Bay Library stage their second and final Bargain Book Sale for the year.

The Fraser Coast Libraries need more room for new books so they have culled a selection from their regional libraries and donated them to the Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise to raise funds for ongoing projects.

President Ivan Mapp said thousands of books of all genres, as well as children's books, magazines, puzzles and toys, would be up for grabs.

The best part, he said, is that there won't be a price tag higher than $1.

"We have got a container full of books to go," Mr Mapp said.

"And what we don't sell will be going to Lifeline in Hervey Bay."

It is apt that the event will be held at the Hervey Bay Community Centre in Charles St, Pialba, as the Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise was instrumental in building the centre.

The club donates more than $40,000 to different charities and projects within Hervey Bay each year.

The sale will run from 7.30am-3pm this Saturday, September 3.

Entry is free.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  book sale hervey bay library rotary club of hervey bay sunrise what's on

Mum who lost her children in horror crash wants law changed

Mum who lost her children in horror crash wants law changed

“We’re on a mission now. We’re going to do all we can to have these laws changed.”

Driver caused siblings' death in crash, cops tiny fine

Hervey Bay's Donald Gayler leaves the court house in Maryborough, with his wife Leanne, after being sentenced for driving without due care and attention.

Driver pleads guilty to driving without due care and attention

Spectacular cane fire - but it might be one of the last

Cane fire on Alan Otto's property at the Pocket in Maryborough.

The sight of a cane fire is something Alan Otto has long enjoyed.

Locals protest Colton open cut coal mine

The Major Infrastructure General Layout of the proposed Colton coal mine.

Residents came forward to protest the mine on Wednesday

Local Partners