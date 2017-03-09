Bookshop/cafe starts new chapter with move to Esplanade

Mary Ryan's Bookshop and Cafe moving to Torquay next to the post office - owner Cate Akaveka reading up on her fishing knowledge now that the store is moving to the beach.

A POPULAR book store's last page is about to be turned as the business moves to a bigger space on the Esplanade.

Mary Ryan's Books, Music & Coffee on Central Ave in Urraween will close its doors on Friday, March 17, to make the move to the Esplanade where the first chapter will begin on April 1.

Owner Kate Akaveka has exciting new plans for the bigger shopfront that has ocean views next to the Post Office.

"There will be lounges in store and more of a focus on books,” Ms Akaveka said.

The cafe will still be operating from the new location for coffee, tea and cakes and if approved by council, the plan is to have outdoor tables.

Ms Akaveka, who has owned Mary Ryan's for three-and-a-half years, said a lot of her customers were tourists and there had been more of a demand for the business to be open seven days a week.

"It is a better fit for us, we're really excited, Torquay is booming,” she said.

As well as being more affordable for the bigger space, Ms Akaveka said they could operate seven days a week and she also had plans for interactive workshops for children.

"We're hoping to do more school holiday activities and the space will allow us to move the furniture to set up activities that are interactive when new books come out,” she said.

She also hopes to work in with the business upstairs, Ocean Tree Yoga Studio, to incorporate children's yoga activities to tie in with their yoga books.

There won't be any closing down sales, but when the business moves in April, Ms Akaveka has plans to incorporate daily prize draws in April and sales.

Ms Akaveka, who dreamt about owning her own book store since she was a little girl, signed the lease for the Esplanade space on Thursday. "I used to play libraries but as an only child I had no one to loan my books to,” she said.