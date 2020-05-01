BOOM: $60M artillery shell plant build begins

Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions (RNM) on-site works commence – (R) RNM Project Manager Jeff Crabtree along with (L) Bruce Saunders, State Member for Maryborough, Llew O'Brien, Federal Member for Wide Bay and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour. Photo: Alistair Brightman

HEAVY MACHINERY recently moved in to begin the process of transforming the 4ha greenfield site at Maryborough West into a 7000 sqm artillery shell forging factory that will eventually supply the Australian Defence Force and allied forces globally.

More than 90 workers will be needed at the peak of construction, while 100 ongoing jobs will be created when the $60M facility is fully operational by 2022.

The projectile plant has the backing of both the Federal Government ($28.5M) and State Government ($7.5M) recognising the importance of the defence industry to kickstart regional economies.

RNM Maryborough Project Manager Jeff Crabtree said Australian-owned building firm BADGE would lead a 14-month construction phase, which would be followed by the fit-out then commissioning late next year.

“This has been in the planning stages for two years, so it is very exciting to see work finally begin, especially at a time when the wider economy has been knocked around by the COVID-19 pandemic,’’ he said.

‘’The new building will not only be an employment-generator for the immediate future, but it will put this region on the map for years to come as a defence industry centre of excellence domestically and globally.’’

Badge Constructions will look to find skills across 40 different construction elements during the build, including all skilled trades, with a focus on the local area.

At the same time, recruitment at RNM has already begun for senior managers and engineers with employment in advanced manufacturing roles to open late 2020, early 2021.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien said he had long promoted the benefits of the factory coming to Maryborough and believed there would be a positive flow-on effect.

State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said it was a fantastic day for the City of Maryborough and a great result of Federal, State and Local governments working together.

He said it was a long journey to reach this point but it was worth the effort.

“When you finally see the start of it, it’s a good feeling,” Mr Saunders said.

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor George Seymour said manufacturing was a big part of the Fraser Coast’s heritage and would be a big part of the region’s future.

He also said the positive impact of factory employment would be felt for many generations on the Coast.