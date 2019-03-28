BOOST: $68k for M'boro's Riding for the Disabled

Llew O'Brien (Federal Member for Wide Bay) at the Riding for Disabled Association Maryborough) with 10 yr old Sophia Laing and coach Maggie Rippey.

Llew O'Brien (Federal Member for Wide Bay) at the Riding for Disabled Association Maryborough) with 10 yr old Sophia Laing and coach Maggie Rippey. Alistair Brightman

MARYBOROUGH'S Riding for the Disabled has received $68,000 to build a new covered area.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien announced the funding this week, saying the money would expand the program and offer protection from the weather.

"The equestrian program offered by Maryborough Riding for the Disabled helps people with disabilities physically, emotionally and socially, and makes a huge difference in the lives of local families," he said.

"This funding will help build a covered area, to provide sun and weather protection, making it more comfortable for riders, volunteers and the horses."

"It also means they will be able to extend their riding program by another two months of the year, meaning more people will be able to take part, building confidence and skills as they learn to ride."

The funding will be delivered by the Department of Infrastructure, Regional Development and Cities through the Community Development Grants Programme.