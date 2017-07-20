Boost for Coast businesses as free spatial tool goes mobile

‘Queensland Globe’ offers users an efficient way of accessing reliable government data about any property or geographic location.

WITH a few swipes and clicks, Fraser Coast businesses can save hundreds of wasted man hours, thanks to free satellite imagery and property data now available on mobile devices.

Steve Jacoby, Executive Director at the Department of Natural Resources and Mines said the 'Queensland Globe' offers users an efficient way of accessing reliable government data about any property or geographic location.

"Similar to Google Earth, the Queensland Globe allows anyone to easily bring up satellite imagery of any location in the state," Mr Jacoby said.

"While this is useful, its real power is the ability to then easily overlay that picture with data layers - ranging from flood mapping lines to water catchments and vegetation management mapping.

"For Queensland's regional businesses working in Australia's most decentralised state, they can now access on-site intel or information about a specific property or location without having to spend hours on the road."

Through the new Queensland Globe the latest satellite imagery can be accessed with a few clicks while working out in the field - and then shared with staff back in the office.

"More than 600 types of data layers including property boundaries, proximity to local roads, rail lines, water catchments, flood mapping, topography and vegetation management are all available on the Queensland Globe," he said.

"A new feature allows users to now easily create, save and share their own maps, search or choose your area of interest or add any combination of layers from the Globe, which has obvious benefits for regional businesses."

Mr Jacoby said that while the new Queensland Globe had obvious benefits for businesses, the spatial tool provided a one-stop-resource for any member of the community.

"You only have to use the Globe once to experience the convenience of being able to see your own house via satellite while on the go, and then overlay it with information that is important to you," he said.

"Giving people the power to make informed decisions with reliable, up to date information in the one place is certainly worth celebrating."

The Queensland Globe is available by visiting https://qldglobe.information.qld.gov.au/